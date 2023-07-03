Owners of Oregon District restaurant take over management of Treasure Island

Chef Dana and Katherine Downs, the owners of Roost Modern Italian in Dayton’s Oregon District, have taken over day-to-day management of the Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine, according to a press release.

“Lunch and dinner services will remain as currently scheduled,” said Chef Dana. “However being Chef-managed, slight menu modifications will be developed by myself and our staff to ensure the efficiency and success of the restaurant.”

Treasure Island Supper Club has been a staple, a classic and local gathering place for residents of Moraine, Kettering, Oakwood, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, and beyond, since 1961.

“We are very excited about this new chapter in our portfolio of restaurants,” said Katherine. “(We) are confident that the loyal diners of TI (Treasure Island) will continue to support and enjoy this change of management.”

Along with Chef Dana and Katherine Downs taking over management, there will be a new general manager and executive chef, the release said.

Cindy Murray of Kettering, who most recently was the general manager of the Florentine Restaurant in Germantown, will take over the reigns as general manager.

Chef Nate Young, primarily known for his many years as executive chef of the Oakwood Club in Oakwood, will join the team as executive chef.

Treasure Island Supper Club, located at 4250 Chief Woods Lane, is taking a 4th of July break and will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6.