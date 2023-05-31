Paddlers will take to Troy for the 2023 Great Float

Registration for the waterway adventure closes on June 14 and must be completed online. Paddlers are welcome to bring their own kayaks, canoes and other human-powered watercrafts. For those participants, registration is $15. Kayaks, paddles and lifejackets will be available to rent for $50 for people who want to take to the water but don’t have their own boat. T-shirts with the Riverway logo can be purchased during registration for $15 as a commemorative keepsake.

HOW TO GO

What: The Great Float 2023

When: Thursday, June 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Treasure Island Park, located at 409 N. Elm St, Troy

Cost: Participants who bring their own kayak, canoe or paddleboard are $15. Participants who need to rent a boat are $50. Participants can also add on a boxed lunch from Smith’s Boathouse for an additional $15 and a Riverway T-shirt for an additional $15.

More information: For additional details and to register for the Great Float, visit https://protix.cityspark.com/e/2023-great-float-troy.