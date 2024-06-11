Party at the Plaza on Friday includes live skits, DJ and axe throwing at Day Air Ballpark

BreakingNews
By Alex Cutler
3 hours ago
Described as the “tailgate of the summer season,” the free Party in the Plaza will return to Day Air Ballpark this weekend.

Running 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 14, the event is a collaboration between Dayton’s Water Street District and the Dayton Dragons. Party at the Plaza is open to guests of all ages.

The event will feature a number of activities including yard and carnival games, inflatables and cornhole. Axe Backwards Mobile will also be providing real axe throwing.

Businesses and restaurants across Water Street are participating. — the Dragons’ website specifically lists Winans, Moeller Brew Barn and Base Camp. A number of food trucks will be taking part, as well as a beer truck courtesy of Heidelberg Distributing.

There will also be a raffle with guests entering to win a self-care package and spa treatment from Square One Salon. Live entertainment, including skits and a DJ, are also planned. Mix 107.7′s Jeff Stevens will be hosting the party.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

This event coincides with the Dragon’s fourth game in the series against the Great Lakes Loons. The first pitch will take place at 7:05 p.m.

One more “Party at the Plaza” will take place this summer on Aug. 23.

How to go

What: “Party at the Plaza”

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 13

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: milb.com

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.

