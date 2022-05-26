Patio BBQ to open at Englewood sports cafe next week

He explained Chef Amy Pressler, who has been with the restaurant for about six months, had the idea to open Patio BBQ. Pressler uses an apple wood to give her barbecue a sweeter taste, Maio said.

“The grills will be fired up and I think people will like what we’re doing,” Maio said.

Customers will be able to enjoy Patio BBQ inside, outside or to go.

Maio said he is excited to see people enjoying the outdoor area again.

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” he said. “I think people want to get out and they’re looking for a nice safe space and our patio has lots of room. We can do a lot of different things out there.”

Bolts Sports Cafe, known for its wings and extensive beer and wine menu, has been serving Englewood since 1993.

For more information, visit www.boltssportscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.