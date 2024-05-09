PATIO OF THE WEEK: Warped Wing celebrates a decade in business with a huge outdoor party

Inventions from the city changed the world thanks to more patents per capita than any other city in the nation with everything from pop-tops on cans, ice-cube trays, automobile ignitions and and the airplane getting their start here.

Inspired by Dayton’s history of innovation and inventions, Warped Wing opened its doors in its first location in downtown Dayton a decade ago.

And just as the Wright Brothers were able to take flight so quickly was the Warped Wing brand. As they grew from one location to four they continued to be strategic and improve on their winning recipe.

One focus was the outdoor spaces.

“With the addition of the new locations we were able to finally incorporate the outdoor patio biergarten spaces that we’ve longed for downtown. Unfortunately the building layout and parking lot has limited our capabilities downtown. The outdoor spaces in Springboro and Huber were intentionally designed to be large so that they can accommodate a good amount of patrons during the warmer months because I don’t think it gets better than sipping a cold beer outside with a breeze and the sun shining,” said Nick Bowman, co-founder/vice president of sales and marketing.

They’ve been purposeful about incorporating an indoor space that connects with the outdoors thanks to large garage doors that open to the outside. The design choice is a nod to the original downtown location that can offer the feel of a patio without the pitfalls of inclement weather.

“I think since Covid a lot of patrons got used to eating and drinking outside as a part of social distancing. I think a lot of people learned to enjoy the outdoor experience and so now more than ever it’s important to have that offering for those who want an outdoor dining drinking experience. It’s also a driver during the spring, summer and fall. If you have a patio then you have a better chance or catering to those who love sitting outside having a beer or enjoying a meal,” said Bowman.

Here’s a look at what each location offers:

Huber Heights: 80 patio seats for full table service, plus two spent bourbon barrels with five chairs each that are used for drinks only and six adirondack chairs.

Springboro: 69 patio seats and nine spots around the fire pit area. Cornhole boards are also set out for customers to enjoy.

Mason: 56 patio seats for full table service and 16 for outside bar service through the garage-style doors that open from behind the bar out to the patio. Cornhole and giant jenga are both available out on the patio.

Dayton: No true patio, however, there are seven bar seats at the bar top that stretches across the garage door when open.

All patios are pet friendly. They ask that furry friends remain leashed and well-behaved so as to not disrupt other patio guests.

“Ten years has gone by so fast and things have changed so much. When I look back on what we’ve overcome and what we’ve accomplished I’m blown away. I’m so proud of our team and I’m grateful to the community for embracing us and supporting us,” said Bowman. “It’s humbling to say the least and I just hope we continue to make Dayton proud and continue to grow and evolve.”

It would be impossible to get to a decade in business and not celebrate. One May 18 at the original Dayton brewery and taproom Warped Wing will be hosting a Ten-Year Anniversary Beer Bash & Urban Smokeout.

“We’ll be partially tenting the parking lot to host live music and a DJ throughout the day. (We) will have the Trotwood Trailer and one of our event vans pouring beer outside, and will also be featuring smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches out in the lot as well. We may not have a patio at our Dayton location, but we definitely know how to throw a parking lot party,” said Bowman. “Additionally, our culinary team has been working for the past several months on refining our smokery food menu with a focus on truly embracing classic American BBQ, but fusing it with a bit of hispanic flair. I’m really looking forward to rolling out that new menu.”

How to go

What: Warped Wing Ten-Year Anniversary Beer Bash & Urban Smokeout

Where: 26 Wyandot St., Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 18

More information: www.warpedwing.com