Pilot Passport connects visitors to the region’s aviation history

The National Aviation Heritage Area encompasses eight counties in Ohio including Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Clark, Warren, Champaign, Shelby and Auglaize counties.

Download AOPA’s free Pilot Passport app to check into a combination of airports, museums and other locations in the heritage area that have historical aviation significance and earn points that lead to badges.

Visit a combination of 10 museums and 10 airports and First Flight Airport in Kill Devil Hills, NC to earn a gold National Aviation Heritage Area badge.

Caption School groups view the original 1905 Wright Flyer III Thursday in the John W. Berry, Sr. Wright Brothers National Museum at Carillon Historical Park. CHRIS STEWART / STAFF FILE Credit: Chris Stewart Credit: Chris Stewart

Those who check in at eight each will earn a silver badge and four will earn a bronze badge.

The passport is not only for pilots or AOPA members. Any aviation enthusiast can visit the sites and use the passport to earn badges.

“They will find one of a kind experiences and sights that share the authentic story of the creation of aviation they cannot experience anywhere else in the world,” Wittmer said.

The free app can be downloaded here.

Caption AOPA Pilot Passport app Credit: Elizabeth Connor Credit: Elizabeth Connor

Visiting and checking in at these Dayton-area airports and sites will count toward the badges:

Landing facilities

Grand Lake St. Marys Seaplane Base

Neil Armstrong Airport

Grimes Field

Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport

Greene County-Lewis A. Jackson Regional Airport

Piqua/Hartzell Field

Waco Field

Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport

James M. Cox Dayton International Airport

Moraine Air Park

Sidney Municipal Airport

Red Stewart Airfield

Museums and historic sites