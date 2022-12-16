dayton logo
Pizza restaurant to move into former Chicka Wing spot

Credit: Sharon Wilmore

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
10 minutes ago

Cassano’s Pizza King has plans to relocate its restaurant at 5118 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights to the former spot of Chicka Wing.

CEO Vic “Chip” Cassano III confirmed the move is expected to happen in March or April.

“We have a lot better visibility there,” Cassano said. “The location we currently have now is kind of hidden a little bit.”

Cassano’s Pizza relocated its Xenia location earlier this month for better visibility as well.

ExploreSports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

Along with the move, Cassano said the new Huber Heights location will feature a pick-up window and new concept dining room with décor depicting subway titles, the history of the company and a family atmosphere — similar to the Xenia location. The dining room is expected to seat 40 people whereas their current location seats 12, Cassano said.

He added that Cassano’s Pizza has been located on Brandt Pike for 25 to 30 years.

“Huber Heights is a growing area,” Cassano said. “There’s a lot of development on the other side of 70. That will give us the opportunity to actually go out that way a little bit.”

Less than half a mile down the road, the Huber Center, off of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road, is seeing new development with a new coffee bar expected to open in January and a new sports bar has applied for a liquor license.

ExploreNew coffee bar to open in former Huber Heights café

Cassano said they will be located “right in the middle where they can’t be missed.”

He explained the transition will be seamless. He said they plan to close one evening at the current location and reopen the next day at the new location.

“We’re always looking to upgrade locations,” Cassano said. “When the right opportunity comes up, we jump on it.”

He said they have plans to build a new restaurant location and remodel another, but he isn’t ready to share more details because plans are not finalized.

Chicka Wing, a fast-casual chicken restaurant that opened its doors at the end of May, closed in September at 6315 Brandt Pike.

Cassano’s Pizza has 33 locations across the Dayton-area. For more information, visit www.cassanos.com.

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

