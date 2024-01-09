‘Plants and Beer’ event series returns to Centerville brewery

Guests can expect more than 13 vendors with a diverse and vibrant collection of houseplants, plant accessories and decor. There will also be an educational component at the end of each event highlighting a range of topics from basic plant care to the intricacies of starting and nurturing a plant business.

Carla Huelskamp, the owner of Split Leaf Propagations, teamed up with John Loose, the owner of Loose Ends Brewing, for the first time last year.

She said it’s difficult to find vending events during the winter months for those in the plant business. As a Dayton native who lives in the West Carrolton/Centerville area, Huelskamp decided to team up with her local brewery.

“I like that it brings together the plant community,” Huelskamp said. “I think in the winter time people just want to be out of the house, but you can’t really do gardening outside. You kind of get the winter blues, so this is a way to get the community together again and get ready for the spring.”

Something new this year is a special event-themed cocktail crafted by Loose Ends Brewing. The brewery will also offer its full food menu including light appetizers and a wide range of beers and other cocktails during these events.

There will also be two raffles kicking off at the first event:

The Rare Plant Raffle is open to attendees who purchase from four or more vendors, with winners announced after the last event in April.

The Philodendron Paraiso Raffle, held during the January event, offers attendees a chance to win a Philodendron Paraiso for simply coming to the event.

“Plants and Beer” will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Feb. 17, March 26 and April 27 at Loose Ends Brewing, located at 890 S. Main St. in Centerville. These events are free and open to the public.