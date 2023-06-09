‘POP’ exhibit in Dayton shows off worldview of local artists

Deal called printmaking and painting her “solutions” to making sense of the world around her, especially in a time of environmental crises, discrimination and war.

“Making art is about the process and the need to work with my hands,” Deal said. “With an earlier career in design and visual communications I found the need for purpose and reason with my creative results. Today I find the physical process of printmaking and painting to render comfort.”

The “POP” collection includes a series of monoprints created by Deal during her residency with the Fox Hollow Ranch in central Ohio. The series was created using pieces of nature she acquired while hiking and exploring the area near Hocking Hills. Creating the monoprints and experiencing nature also brought back memories of her childhood.

“As a child walking the farm fields with my father gave me comfort,” she said. “Now missing my father, brother and many family members, taking walks with nature gives me a place to remember and slow down from the chaos of living. Bringing nature home, mixing color and printing my daily treasures gives me time to reflect and become more centered.”

In what was originally an exercise in color study, Hopson composed a series of 39 small pieces. Her exploration of color and material led Hopson to creating conversations with each piece.

Her works “are fragments of thoughts, a string of thoughts floating from one painting to the next, and most of the time questions with no answers,” Hopson said.

During the run, Hopson will host a mixed media workshop Saturday, June 17. Guests will leave with three small pieces that explore color and texture.

Rollins, who typically works with acrylics, has been trying his hand at pastels and a new style over the past several months. The Kettering writer, editor, poet and artist has compiled work he said draws the viewer’s eye using big shapes, bold lines and many layers.

An opening reception for “POP” will be held Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the gallery. The four artists’ work will be on display Friday and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. until Saturday, June 24. A closing reception featuring artists talks from Deal, Hopson, Rollins and Soifer will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 24.

HOW TO GO

What: Mixed media workshop hosted by Renee Hopson

When: Saturday, June 17 from 9:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St., Dayton

More Information: To register and for additional details, visit https://www.daytondsa.org/event-5302871.