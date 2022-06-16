Popeyes to celebrate grand opening of Miller Lane restaurant next week

Popeyes Louisiana Chicken is celebrating the grand opening of their seventh Dayton-area restaurant location on Tuesday, June 21.
The new location at 6793 Miller Lane in the Vandalia/Butler Twp. area is part of an expansion effort to build as many as five new stores per year for the next five years in the Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus markets.
The grand opening celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and a presentation of a check to the Humane Society of Dayton. There will also be photo opportunities with Popeyes Chicken Mascot.
Julea Schuh, a spokeswoman for Popeyes’ franchisee Gilligan Company, previously told this news outlet that the 2,200-square-foot restaurant location will be a new prototype with updated lobby décor, a newly designed kitchen and double drive-thru. The restaurant will employ 30 to 35 people.
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken recently opened a prototype restaurant location in Miami Twp. at the end of March.
Both restaurant locations were previously home to Tim Hortons restaurants until they abruptly closed in early September 2019.
Founded in 1972, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has more than 2,700 locations in the United States and worldwide. Popeyes was once a Dayton-area mainstay. It had multiple locations in the region in the early 1980s, but those closed, and the region went without a Popeyes for several years.
Pat Gilligan, the franchise owner-operator for Popeyes’ southwest Ohio locations, has owned Cincinnati-area Popeyes since 2006. He led the chain’s Miami Valley resurgence, acquiring the Harrison Twp. and Springfield Popeyes locations in 2016, then opening new restaurants in the past five years, including locations in Englewood, Kettering and Springboro.