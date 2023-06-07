BreakingNews
Popular Dayton brunch spot closed due to staffing issues
The Brunch Club, a popular Dayton restaurant serving up homemade breakfast, brunch and lunchtime favorites, is closed until further notice, according to a sign posted on the establishment’s door.

“Due to ongoing staffing issues, we will be closed until further notice,” the sign reads. “Thank you and we hope to see you soon!”

The restaurant’s answering machine had a similar message on Tuesday morning.

The Brunch Club is located at 601 S. Main St., just south of downtown and the U.S. 35 overpass. The restaurant is typically open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, visit www.thebrunchclubdayton.com.

ExploreChicken establishment closes in Washington Twp.

