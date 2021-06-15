Popular downtown coffee shop and roaster announces plans for second café

A Wayne Ave. coffee shop that quickly became a downtown Dayton caffeine destination after opening in 2019 is preparing to open its second shop.
Reza’s is expected to open its second location sometime in September this year in Beavercreek. The new shop is located at 1474 N. Fairfield Rd. in the same building as IH Credit Union.
The family of Audria Maki, founder of Reza’s, is from and resides in Beavercreek, making the decision ideal for the shop’s next chapter.
“We noticed a lot of people from Beavercreek were coming downtown to the café,” Maki said. “It seemed like a natural next step. … (our family is) very excited to finally be able to bring (our) coffee home to our community in Beavercreek.”
Since the beginning of Reza’s, the shop and roastery has been catered towards families — holding weekly story time hour and other kid-friendly programming inside the café.
“With all the daycares and schools and the pediatricians across the street, it just seemed like the perfect location,” Maki said. “And we’re parents, (too), and we were driving by there, two to three times a day. … It just seemed very natural.”
The new shop will be similar to the original café, though unlike Reza’s Downtown, the new shop will have a drive-thru. Inside seating will also be available, however, the emphasis will be on the drive-thru operation.
Reza’s Downtown’s operations will remain the same as the new location prepares to open, Maki said. For the new shop, plans include hiring eight part-time baristas and two full-time shift leads in August.
To stay up-to-date with positions opening at the new Reza’s location, follow the cafe’s Facebook page.