Popular Miamisburg bakery reopens at new location

“Grand opening will be in a week or two,” Barga said in a June 8 Facebook post. “Please be patient as we adjust.”

The Germantown native looked at the space on the corner of S. Main St. and Linden Ave. several times in the last 10 years. She previously mentioned it was the first building she looked into renting when she decided to open a storefront nearly a decade ago, but at that time it was too big and needed renovations.

For more information about Amy Cakes, visit www.loveamycakes.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.