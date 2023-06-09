Popular Miamisburg bakery reopens at new location

After closing earlier this week to move to a new location, Amy Cakes is now open at 79 S. Main St. in Miamisburg next to Bennett’s Publical.
With the reopening, comes new hours. The bakery is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Owner Amy Barga previously told Dayton.com the lease for her previous space at 5 E. Linden Ave. was ending in May and she and her team had outgrown that space. The new location has double the space in addition to more parking.
The bakery known for its cupcakes, cookies, macarons, specialty dessert bars and custom cake orders plans to continue to expand its menu.
“Grand opening will be in a week or two,” Barga said in a June 8 Facebook post. “Please be patient as we adjust.”
The Germantown native looked at the space on the corner of S. Main St. and Linden Ave. several times in the last 10 years. She previously mentioned it was the first building she looked into renting when she decided to open a storefront nearly a decade ago, but at that time it was too big and needed renovations.
For more information about Amy Cakes, visit www.loveamycakes.com or the bakery’s Facebook page.
About the Author