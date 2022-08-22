Prehistoric fun: Life-sized dinosaurs at Dayton Convention Center this weekend

Families in the Dayton area will have the opportunity this weekend to see realistic, life-sized dinosaurs at the Dayton Convention Center.
Dinosaur Adventure will take guests back 65 million years to experience the thrill of the prehistoric age on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“Our Dinosaur Adventure event is great family fun for the entire family,” said Steve Rajtar, marketing manager for Pinnacle Production Group. “Thirty-plus animatronic dinosaurs come to life and families can experience what it is like to live in prehistoric age and how to pronounce dinosaur names and what they ate.”
Activities include searching for fossils and gemstones, riding on top of dinosaurs, racing Jurassic Jeeps, playing in bounce houses and doing an array of arts and crafts.
Pinnacle Production Group says the average adventure will last between two and three hours.
Tickets are limited and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets can be purchased online for $25 with optional add-on packages. Organizers say additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
“Kids love dinosaurs,” Rajtar said. “We just love seeing the kids and adults happy and the smiles on their faces when they walk through and experience the event.”
The Dayton Convention Center is located at 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton.
For more information about Dinosaur Adventure, visit www.dinosauradventure.com.
About the Author