Professional bull riders return to Wright State’s Nutter Center in March

After a record-setting year for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), the organization has announced its 2024 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour with a stop in the Dayton region.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will visit Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, bringing some of bull riding’s greatest talents. According to the organization’s website, tickets will go on sale Monday, Oct. 30.

The tour plans to make stops in 30 cities across 20 states kicking off in January in Lexington, Kentucky and Portland, Oregon.

This announcement comes as the organization is celebrating one of its most dynamic individual seasons.

“In 2023, the expansion Velocity Tour hosted more than 289,000 fans, setting 21 event attendance records, while selling out 17 events,” noted a press release.

The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals will once again be held in Corpus Christi, Texas. Riders will be vying for the title of 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Champion along with five spots to qualify for the 2024 PBR World Finals.

For more information about the PBR or the 2024 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour, visit www.pbr.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle.

