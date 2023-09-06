Tickets on sale for Dayton’s South Park Murder Mystery Tour

Tickets are now on sale for “Trigger Mortis: The Gangster’s Revenge,” a guided interactive home tour in Dayton’s South Park Neighborhood featuring a murder mystery on Saturday, Oct. 7.

After great success last year, organizers Sarah Dugan and Jeanine Gow wanted to bring the event back for a second year.

“One of the things that makes our neighborhood really special is that we have this amazing blend of old homes and really close-knit neighbors and families,” said Dugan. “We want to show how proud we are of where we live and share it with other people.”

Those interested in attending must purchase tickets online and choose a time slot between 2 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 with proceeds benefitting the neighborhood.

The story, which is heavily fiction but inspired by real history, is set in the 1930s, and the goal is to help Dayton Police find a killer. The Chief Detective will lead attendees to each home on the tour where they will meet the suspects, witness scenes, ask questions and meet over refreshments to compare clues.

The tour will begin at The Home Group Realty Co., 67 Park Drive, and end at Jimmie’s Greenhouse, 24 Park Drive.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the characters brought to life by the talents of our neighbors,” Dugan said. “They are so creative.”

The South Park Murder Mystery Tour will feature five homes on Park Drive and 50 volunteers mostly from the neighborhood.

Organizers will send out an email later that evening to all attendees revealing the killer’s identity. Correct guesses will be entered into a prize drawing.

This event is for ages 13 and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit www.historicsouthpark.org.