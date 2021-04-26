Public invited to cheer on high school baseball at Dragons stadium

This is the 16th season area high school baseball teams have gone head-to-head at Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons. Attendance this spring has been averaging about 250 fans.

“Usually (pre-pandemic), the program served as a fundraiser for the schools,” said Eric Deutsch, Dayton Dragons executive vice president. “On average, schools would raise over $30,000 through our program. Plus, the kids get to move a game to a first-class professional facility and play in front of larger crowds. (It’s) a great experience for them.”