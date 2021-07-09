Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan unveiled by city’s stakeholders

City officials and Dayton community stakeholders have unveiled a plan to continue downtown Dayton’s growth as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rediscover Downtown Dayton Action Plan is a collaborative effort between public and private community leaders to identify short-term and long-term recommendations and to set a vision for downtown’s recovering following the pandemic shutdown. This morning at 10 a.m., Sandra Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, City of Dayton Commissioner Chris Shaw and Dan McCabe, CareSource Chief of Staff and CEO of the CareSource Foundation, will hold a media briefing at the PNC Arts Annex in downtown Dayton to announce the details of the plan.
The action plan aims to continue “the momentum of growth that Dayton businesses, employees, residents and visitors have worked on over the past several years,” according to a statement from the DDP.
“Coming out of the pandemic, it was clear that strategic actions would need to be taken by stakeholders from across the downtown Dayton landscape to ensure the blueprint for downtown Dayton success that began with the launch of the Greater Downtown Dayton Plan in 2010 continues well into the future,” Gudorf said.
A steering committee for the action plan was formed in early spring and was co-chaired by Commissioner Shaw and CareSource’s McCabe. The steering committee recruited 100 community volunteers and stakeholders who they felt are committed to downtown’s continued growth and recovery.
From that group, eight subcommittees were formed including:
• Future of Office
• First Floor & Small Business Relief
• Outdoors & Recreation
• Downtown Development
• Arts, Entertainment, Culture & Venues
• Public Realm & Transportation
• Residents
• Marketing
Some short-term action items included in the plan are already underway, including a Rediscover Downtown Dayton marketing initiative of downtown businesses, partners and stakeholders working to rally the core of the city out of the wake of the COVID-19 shutdown.
“This Action Plan shows that not only our business network, but also the people who live downtown and who come to downtown to enjoy the amenities here, are on board to accelerate downtown’s recovery,” McCabe said. “We are now inviting our entire community to learn about these efforts and to support our downtown community as we work to bring the vision to life.”
Business leaders who have started to bring employees back to downtown Dayton work spaces have used some of the tactics recommended by the Downtown Recovery Plan, according to a DDP release.
“Despite all the struggles that have come with the pandemic, progress continues,” Gudorf said. “There is much more work to be done, but the Action Plan can serve as a guide for how we can shape the future of downtown Dayton.”
We will update this story as soon as more information about the action plan is available.