Regional arts groups among recipients of more than $1M from National Endowment for the Arts

The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company performed “Taking It To the Streets” at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The concert marked the opening of DCDC’s 2021-2022 Evolve(d) season. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE
The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company performed “Taking It To the Streets” at Levitt Pavilion in downtown Dayton on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The concert marked the opening of DCDC’s 2021-2022 Evolve(d) season. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

What to Know
By , Dayton
41 minutes ago

The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded 45 grants totaling $1,065,000 to Ohio, the NEA announced in a release today.

Regional recipients are Dayton Contemporary Dance Company ($15,000), Cincinnati Youth Choir in Mason ($10,000) and the Springfield Museum of Art ($20,000) and Westcott House Foundation ($20,000) in Springfield.

“These National Endowment for the Arts grants underscore the resilience of our nation’s artists and arts organizations, will support efforts to provide access to the arts, and rebuild the creative economy,” said Ann Eilers, acting chair of the National Endowment for the Arts in a release. “The supported projects demonstrate how the arts are a source of strength and well-being to communities and individuals and can open doors to conversations that address complex issues of our time.”

As part of its first round of funding for fiscal year 2022, the federal agency said it has recommended 1,498 arts grants nationwide totaling nearly $33.2 million. Most of the Ohio awards were distributed through the NEA’s Arts Projects program its principal grants program for organizations. In particular, Arts Projects grants are awarded in 15 artistic disciplines to “reach communities in all parts of the country, large and small, and with diverse cultural and economic backgrounds.” Arts Projects grants for organizations in Ohio range from $10,000 to $60,000 to support arts programs and initiatives throughout the state.

ExploreAmazing art: Sistine Chapel exhibition opens this weekend

“On behalf of the Ohio Arts Council, we congratulate all recipients of grant awards from the National Endowment for the Arts,” said Donna S. Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, in a release. “This recognition from the national level is a testament to the strength and quality of the arts in Ohio - from the artists who create and perform work, to the organizations and educators who enable success - all to the benefit of our state’s economy.”

