dayton logo
X

RESCHEDULED: Indigo Girls will now play Rose Music Center in October

Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic.
Caption
Emily Saliers (left) and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, performing at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Wednesday, Sept. 1, released its fifteenth studio album, “Look Long,” in the early days of the pandemic.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

What to Know
By , Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago

The Indigo Girls concert scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1 at Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights has been rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 4 due to COVID.

The venue posted the following message from Indigo Girls on its website: “Despite our every effort to follow strict CDC protocol, a fully-vaccinated individual on the Indigo Girls touring team has tested positive for Covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most importantly our fans, our Wednesday, September 1 show in Huber Heights, OH at the Rose Music Center has been RESCHEDULED to October 4, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. We appreciate your understanding and continued support for a safe and healthy concert experience for all!”

The Oct. 4 concert, featuring Becky Warren, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit rosemusiccenter.com

In Other News
1
Ohio’s second Bubbakoo’s Burritos to open in Dayton area next month
2
Dayton retreat: Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop offering writers a...
3
Bacon Fest winners: It’s a tie for People’s Choice
4
White Castle now offering The 1921 Slider in restaurants across...
5
Tender mania: Slim Chickens franchise to open multiple Dayton locations
© 2021 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top