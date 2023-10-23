Restaurant known for chicken tenders opens today in Centerville

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

What to Know
By
31 minutes ago
X

Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is holding a grand opening for its second Dayton-area location at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, after a soft opening over the weekend.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville. The space was previously home to Hot Head Burritos, which closed in Sept. 2022.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Huey Magoo’s offers breaded and grilled chicken options with 10 different sauces. The restaurant also has sandwiches, wraps, salads and crinkle-cut fries.

The chain opened its first Ohio restaurant at 9196 North Main St. in Englewood last June. Franchise owner Tim Hobart previously said the Englewood location was the first of 20 restaurants he and his wife plan to open in the Dayton, Columbus-area.

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Florida in 2004 and has since expanded to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. For more information about the restaurant, visit www.hueymagoos.com.

ExploreNew whiskey, cigar lounge to open in Springboro
In Other News
1
Meet Dayton Ballet’s new artistic director!
2
New whiskey, cigar lounge to open in Springboro
3
New owners of Oregon Express excited to enhance Dayton pizza tavern’s...
4
New chef with Dayton ties joins Demnika’s Italiano in Kettering
5
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Beavercreek, more...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top