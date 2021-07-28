dayton logo
RIDE ON: Your guide to the area’s best rollerblade and skateboard parks

There are plenty of places where skateboarders, scooter enthusiasts, bicyclists and roller-skaters alike can get together — or hang solo — to enjoy a day of skating and riding in the Dayton area.
There are plenty of places where skateboarders, scooter enthusiasts, bicyclists and roller-skaters alike can get together — or hang solo — to enjoy a day of skating and riding in the Dayton area.

What to Know | 2 hours ago
By Sarah Franks

Skateboarding has become so popular that its debut at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo proved to be a signature event. In fact, American professional skateboarder Jagger Eaton won bronze in the men’s street competition.

Locally, the skating scene continues to grow. As Skatin Dayton co-founder Jen Effinger put it, the Dayton skating scene is all about “community.”

“Honestly, the skating community is amazing, and it’s great because you can either… learn and grow within the community, or you can do it by yourself,” Effinger said. “Skating is one of the most unique sports because it’s so multifaceted. There’s speed skating, there’s dance skating, there’s derby (and) there’s distance skating.”

While Effinger was referring to rollerblading, there are plenty of places where skateboarders, scooter enthusiasts, bicyclists and roller skaters alike can get together — or hang solo — to enjoy a day of skating and riding in the Miami Valley.

Even north of Dayton, excitement is building surrounding a new Huber Heights BMX and skatepark at Monita Field that is expected to be completed by September. The park will be built at the location of the former YMCA pool on Fishburg Road.

Here are some good spots in the Dayton area to get your skate or ride on:

This is not an exhaustive list, and if you know of a great skate park that we left off this guide, message this reporter at sarah.franks@coxinc.com and we’ll add it to the list.

BEAVERCREEK

🛹Grange Hall Skate Park

Address: 640 Grange Hall Rd., Beavercreek

More info: beavercreekohio.gov

BROOKVILLE

🛹Brookville SK8 Park

Address: 301 Sycamore Street, Brookville

More info: brookvilleohio.com

FAIRBORN

🛹Osborn Park

Address: 51 Erie Ave., Fairborn

More info: fairbornoh.gov

KETTERING

🛹Delco Park

The American Bicycle Association Kettering BMX single races at Delco Park in Kettering, July 1, 2012.
Credit: Peter Wine / MediaMoments.com

Address: 1700 Delco Park Dr., Kettering

More info: playkettering.org

🛹Rob Dyrdek/ DC Shoes Skate Plaza — Indian Riffle Park

Rob Dyrdek/DC Shoes Skate Plaza. TY GREENLEES / STAFF
Address: 2801 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

More info: ketteringoh.org

MIAMISBURG

🛹Miamisburg Community Park

Address: 550 S 1st St., Miamisburg

More info: playmiamisburg.com

TROY

🛹 Joe Reardon Skatepark

Address: 99 N Ridge Ave #43, Troy

More info: troyohio.gov

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

🛹Oak Creek South Park

Address: 790 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Washington Township

More info: cwpd.org

YELLOW SPRINGS

🛹Yellow Springs Skate Park

Address: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs

More info: facebook.com

