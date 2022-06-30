BreakingNews
Roosters in Beavercreek expected to open by mid-July
Roosters in Beavercreek expected to open by mid-July

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
3 minutes ago

A new Roosters restaurant is expected to open soon in the Dayton area.

Roosters Beavercreek, located at 2430 N. Fairfield Road where Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar was previously housed, is expected to open by mid-July.

“We are hoping third week of July at the latest,” said Ben Bateman, general manager of Roosters Beavercreek.

Bateman told Dayton.com they are awaiting the approval/finalization of their inspections.

ExploreJune restaurant news: 8 open, 5 close, 15 coming soon, others seeking new owners

Primanti Bros closed in 2019 after it was hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes. A spokesperson previously told this news outlet the expenses associated with repairs to the building, coupled with costs related to re-staffing and re-launching, prevented the restaurant from re-opening.

“We are really excited to get this store up and running,” Bateman said.

Roosters’ menu features boneless and traditional wings with a variety of sauces including Donkey, Hot, Korean BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic and Honey BBQ. The restaurant also has pizzas, sandwiches, subs, dumpster fries, wedges or tots and much more.

ExploreTwin Peaks now open in Beavercreek

Founders Bob and Corrine Frick opened the first Roosters in 1988. There are now 30 other restaurant locations in Ohio, nine in Kentucky, one in Indiana and one in West Virginia, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Beavercreek location will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.roosterswings.com.

