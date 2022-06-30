Roosters in Beavercreek expected to open by mid-July

Primanti Bros closed in 2019 after it was hit by the Memorial Day tornadoes. A spokesperson previously told this news outlet the expenses associated with repairs to the building, coupled with costs related to re-staffing and re-launching, prevented the restaurant from re-opening.

“We are really excited to get this store up and running,” Bateman said.

Roosters’ menu features boneless and traditional wings with a variety of sauces including Donkey, Hot, Korean BBQ, Sweet Thai Chili, Garlic and Honey BBQ. The restaurant also has pizzas, sandwiches, subs, dumpster fries, wedges or tots and much more.

Founders Bob and Corrine Frick opened the first Roosters in 1988. There are now 30 other restaurant locations in Ohio, nine in Kentucky, one in Indiana and one in West Virginia, according to the restaurant’s website.

The Beavercreek location will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information, visit www.roosterswings.com.