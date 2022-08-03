New Dayton tap room expected to open in September

“We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said.

Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with Columbus-based The Windsor Companies to redevelop the space.

“I really like seeing the area grow and I’m really excited to be a part of that revitalization of this whole neighborhood,” Stockwell said.

With high ceilings, exposed brick and design elements from area artists, Stockwell said he hopes the tap room will become a community hub in the Dayton area.

Combined Shape Caption Construction has wrapped up on Athens, Ohio based Little Fish Brewing Company’s second location at 116 Webster St. in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. Here’s a sneak peek inside Little Fish’s new Dayton Station, a former railroad warehouse redeveloped by Columbus based The Windsor Companies. A grand opening date is to be announced. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption Construction has wrapped up on Athens, Ohio based Little Fish Brewing Company’s second location at 116 Webster St. in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. Here’s a sneak peek inside Little Fish’s new Dayton Station, a former railroad warehouse redeveloped by Columbus based The Windsor Companies. A grand opening date is to be announced. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Stockwell explained that Dayton craft beer lovers are most likely already familiar with their brand. Little Fish Brewing Co. has distributed beer to craft beer-centric bars, breweries and bottle shops in the area.

He said one of the reasons they chose Dayton as their second location was due to their products being well received in the area.

Little Fish Brewing Co. is known for its barrel-aged sour beers. Stockwell said they also have IPAs, smoked beers, stouts and lagers.

Explore Dayton Barrel Works cocktail bar to reopen Friday with release of rye whiskey

The Dayton tap room will feature about 20 beers on tap as well as a seltzer or ginger ale. Guests will also have the option to order food from their farm-to-table kitchen concept.

Stockwell said the Dayton location will be similar to the Athens location but is expected to explore the culinary and bar side of their brand a little more.

The Dayton Tap Room is expected to be open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner with later hours on the weekend.

Combined Shape Caption Sean White and Jimmy Stockwell (left to right) are the founders of Little Fish Brewing Co. They are expecting to open their Dayton Tap Room in September. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones Combined Shape Caption Sean White and Jimmy Stockwell (left to right) are the founders of Little Fish Brewing Co. They are expecting to open their Dayton Tap Room in September. Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Little Fish Brewing Co. was founded in 2015 by Athens natives Stockwell and Sean White. Their mission is to brew world class beer while sustainably supporting local economies. Several of their beers use 100 percent Ohio grown ingredients.

For more information about Little Fish Brewing Co., visit www.littlefishbrewing.com. or their Facebook page (@littlefishbrewing).