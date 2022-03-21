Rose announces latest acts for summer concert lineup

The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy, an eight-time Grammy winner, will offer a special live tribute to his father on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7:30 p.m. In addition to infusing his brand of reggae with funk, blues and rock, Ziggy’s career also encompasses activism and humanitarianism, particularly spotlighting environmental awareness, self-empowerment, social injustice, and political inequity.

Eight-time Grammy winner Buddy Guy will team up with 10-time Grammy nominee John Robert Hiatt on Sunday, July 31 at 7 p.m. The 83-year-old Guy is hitting the road in support of his latest album, “The Blues Is Alive and Well.” Hiatt, who has released nine acclaimed studio albums, will be joined by The Goners, featuring slide guitarist Sonny Landreth.