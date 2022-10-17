Sandwich shop to open next month in Kettering

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“It just seemed like a good spot for a Jersey Mike’s,” Tolliver said. “There’s a very strong residential population out there and I think that area is also underserved for restaurants.”

Other Jersey Mike’s restaurant locations scheduled to open soon include 1406 West Main Street in Troy, 1330 Main Street in Hamilton and 8179-F2 Princeton Glendale Road in West Chester, according to the restaurant’s website.

Tolliver said he plans to open a new restaurant in Huber Heights on Old Troy Pike and Taylorsville Road in the spring. He added he is also looking for real estate in Englewood.

“We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Dayton community,” Tolliver said.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations open and under development nationwide, was the fastest growing restaurant franchise in the country last year, Tolliver said. The sandwich shop serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread –the same recipe it started with in 1956.