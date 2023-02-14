BreakingNews
She’s Got the Beat: Belinda Carlisle heading to the Rose
X
Dark Mode Toggle

She’s Got the Beat: Belinda Carlisle heading to the Rose

What to Know
By
21 minutes ago

Pop icon Belinda Carlisle, co-founder and lead singer of The Go-Go’s, will perform Tuesday, July 11 at the Rose Music Center at The Heights.

Carlisle is expected to sing some of her biggest hits such as “Mad About You,” “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” “I Get Weak” and “Circle in the Sand.” The Go-Go’s, known for pop classics such as “Vacation,” “Our Lips are Sealed” and “We Got the Beat,” were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

ExploreBlues icon to headline latest Rose concert this summer

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster.

In Other News
1
Middletown native to open Dragon Arena in former downtown Dayton...
2
Big Chicken partners with nonprofit to inspire students to explore...
3
Blues icon to headline latest Rose concert this summer
4
Juice bar moving into Dayton cafe, Kettering bakery to take its space
5
Dayton-area artist featured in nation’s longest-running Black art...

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top