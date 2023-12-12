Shop over 40 vendors Saturday at Oregon District Holiday Bazaar

Burnside also owns Clash, an Oregon District gallery and boutique. The idea to have a variety of bazaar vendors set up shop at various establishments throughout the district started with Clash hosting its second annual “Creepy Christmas” shopping event with Althea’s Lair at NextDoor and Ned Peppers hosting its annual holiday market. During an Oregon District Business Association (ODBA) meeting, members decided to team up and try to fill the district for an ultimate shopping experience.

Shoppers can expect a variety of Christmas-themed oddities at NextDoor. If you love celebrating Halloween year-round this is where you can find items like horror-themed ornaments.

Vendors inside other establishments will offer various types of art, vintage goods, baked goods, handmade jewelry, clothing and more.

Here is a list of vendors and where they will be located as of Tuesday, Dec. 12:

Next Door

Althea’s Lair

Lady Creepshow

Mike Stocks

Robert Walker

Sara Kaushal

Amy Kollar Anderson

Weird Garage Sale

Astrea Taylor

Scarlett Prism Potions

Erica Blackstock

The Owls Nest

Finders Retro

Jadalynn Rose

Ghost Parlor

Clash Dayton

Ned Peppers

Krystaline Studio

Sadass Co.

Sunny Silver Eclectic

Alexis Massey

Kat King

Daisy Duke Vintage

Aura Beauty Collective

Lu Ve

Eat the Rich

Sugaree Co.

Jackie London Studios

More Hip Creations

Moon Ink Studio

Ohio Vintage Expo

Lavender and Lace

Tessa Tiderington

Heady Godmother

Toxic Brew

Turtle Serpent Designs

The Wild Hunt

Marie Mobile Mending

Love Stuft Cookies

Kaslin Babcock

Golden Hour Piercing

Signs by Bonita

Rugrat

Art by Nicole Gangwer

Gaylormoon

Grown Found Foraged

Tee’s by Kitty

Blind Bob’s

Haus of Sequins

Heart Mercantile

Taryn Penrose Photography

Explore RiverScape MetroPark introduces 4 holiday cocktails

During the bazaar, shoppers will also be able to order specialty warm cocktails while shopping which will be available in DORA cups.

“I really want to try to push this to be a big thing every year,” Burnside said. “Hopefully this is just the start.”

NextDoor, Ned Peppers and Toxic are completely full of vendors. Burnside encourages those still interested in being a vendor to message organizers via the ODBA’s website.

Organizers will continue to update the list of vendors on the event’s Facebook page throughout the week.