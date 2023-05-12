SHOPPING GUIDE: Where to find unique gifts, quick in Dayton for Mother’s Day

Details: With seven retail stores across the Dayton area and beyond, Esther Price has a variety of candies to purchase for your mom. Chocolate covered potato chips are currently 20% off in-store and online, while supplies last.

For more information, visit www.estherprice.com or the store’s Facebook page.

🌷 2nd Street Market

Location: 600 E. Second Street in Dayton

Details: The market features a variety of growers/producers, specialty food vendors/bakers, artisan/general merchandise vendors and restaurants. Customers can find a variety of flowers, sweet treats and much more!

For more information, visit www.metroparks.org or the market’s Facebook page.

♥ Heart Mercantile

Location: 601 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: If your mom loves Dayton and all things quirky, this is the place to shop. Heart Mercantile is a boutique filled with clothing, home goods, local/homemade items, jewelry, Dayton-centric gifts and more.

For more information, visit www.heartmercantile.com or the boutiques Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿 Luna Gifts & Botanicals

Location: 261 Wayne Ave. in Dayton

Details: A sister business of Heart Mercantile, Luna Gifts & Botanicals has succulents, paper goods, candles and other natural products.

For more information, visit www.lunadayton.shopsettings.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🌿 Now and Zen DIY Studio

Location: 121 E. Third Street in Dayton

Details: The studio that specializes in do-it-yourself terrariums is a great place to get a gift card and set up a time to take your mom.

For more information, visit www.shopnowandzen.com or the studio’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

👒 Brim

Location: 464 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: Brim, a hat and accessory store in Dayton’s Oregon District, has several new arrivals just in time for summer.

For more information, visit www.brimonfifth.com or the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

💗 Pink Moon Goods

Location: 2027 E. Fifth Street in Dayton

Details: A curated retail shop featuring sustainable, ethical and unique home goods is sure to have something for mom.

For more information, visit www.pinkmoongoods.com or the shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

🛍 The Entrepreneurs Shoppe

Location: 1109 W. Third Street in Dayton

Details: A retail store that houses 30 small business features clothing, accessories, cosmetics and more.

For more information, visit the shoppe’s Facebook page.

📚 Rabbit Hole Books

Location: 29 W. First St.

Details: The secondhand bookstore has much more than books, customers can find cards, maple syrups, earrings, stickers, tiny lanterns, pins, pendants, socks, keyrings, coffee mugs, felted figures and more.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page.

🎨 The CoSHOP

Location: 25 W. Fourth Street

Details: The CoSHOP features a selection of home decor, personal care products, greeting cards, books, ceramic and glass art, limited edition art prints and more.

For more information, visit www.the-co-dayton.myshopify.com.