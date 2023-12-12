Sinclair celebrates holidays with new family-friendly play

Directed by Gina Kleesattel and choreographed by Rodney Veal, this newly commissioned children’s holiday show centers around a group of family pets that learn the many ways humans celebrate various holidays, particularlyHanukkah, Kwanza and Las Posadas. The play will run 45 minutes and incorporate lighting, music, snow and more in its message to teach children about being kind to others throughout the year.

The cast includes Ethan Harris, Amelie De la Nuez, Victoria Hizam Rosi Green, Emma Smith, Deangelo Powell, Kailie Gould, Edward Folkerth, and Saul Caplan. Bryon Dobbs provides musical direction. Production staff includes: producer, Gina Neuerer; scenic and props design, Scott Kimmins; costume design, Cydnie Hampton; lighting design, Jessy Henning; sound design, Daniel Brunk, and student stage manager, Dean Jancha.

In addition, the production marks the first time since 2014 that Sinclair has not produced “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Kleesattel told Dayton.com the college could not get the rights to the Charles M. Schulz but may return to it in the future. Ideally, they would alternate each show every few years.

“People go back year after year, but I think it’s nice to offer some variety,” Kleesattel said. “Regardless of the shows, we always shadow interpret the holiday shows for our deaf and hard of hearing audience members.”

This dedication to making an equitable performance for all guests is a large point of pride for Kleesattel. She noted Sinclair is the only theater venue in Ohio to regularly offer shadow sign language interpretation in which the interpreters are physically on stage with the actors. She also hopes audiences enjoy this new experience.

“There’s a little bit of education going on, but there’s so much action and silliness and special effects that everybody will have a good time and enjoy it,” Kleesattel said.

HOW TO GO

What: “’Twas the Night Before Christmas and We’re HOME ALONE!”

When: Dec. 14-17; Noon Thursday and Friday; 2, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Sinclair Community College, Blair Hall Theatre, Building 12, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Cost: $8

Tickets/more info: Visit sinclair.edu/tickets