Sinclair students open Wednesday night bakery at Dayton campus

Students at Sinclair Community College are opening The Capstone Café Bakery tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The bakery opens at the end of the spring term each year at The Tartan Terrace — a full-service restaurant located on Sinclair’s Dayton Campus, 444 W. Third St., Dayton, inside Building 13 on the fourth floor in Room 406.
Rae Rosbough, manager of Tartan Terrace, told Dayton.com the student-run restaurant was established nearly 30 years ago. The bakery was added about five years ago and is open exclusively at the end of the spring term.
Rosbough is also an adjunct instructor, kitchen supervisor and procurement specialist for the Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts Department at Sinclair.
The Capstone Café Bakery is a display of progression for the Culinary Arts and Baking & Pastry Arts Department students, she explained. The treats reflect the classes they have completed during their education at Sinclair and includes their own twists.
“It is exciting to see the growth of the students,” Rosbough said. “They really take each product and make it their own.”
The bakery is open to the public. Customers can expect a variety of freshly prepared pastries, bread, cakes, doughnuts, candies, pies and more.
Rosbough said there are 10 students participating in this Pastry Art Capstone.
“They come in days before their class to prepare laminated dough, fillings, sauces, and icings just to bring everything together for the bakery,” Rosbough said.
The bakery and restaurant focus on creating real-life experience for students. Rosbough said in the future they hope to add additional items to the bakery such as soups, salads and sandwiches.
The Capstone Café Bakery is open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 19. The bakery accepts VISA or Mastercard only.
