Soak up spring with patio dining, deals at First Friday in downtown Dayton

· Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to the annual spring juried exhibition, “Inspire(d)” with an opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. on First Friday. The show is free to visit Fridays and Saturdays 12-5 p.m. until May 20th.

· Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Achill Crossing starting at 8:30 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

· Edward A. Dixon Gallery, 222 N. St. Clair St.: The gallery has extended hours to be part of your First Friday Art Hop. See artwork from the Dayton area, around the U.S. and around the world. Light refreshments will be provided. Local non-profit Arts Bridge is asking for suggestions on small art projects to help support in 2023. Visit between 7 and 7:30 p.m. for a quick pitch session.

· Front Street, 1001 E. Second St.: Enjoy an evening of live music, food trucks, studio and gallery hopping, shopping, and more! It is always free to attend and park at our art hops. We are a family and pet friendly community. With artwork and handmade goods from more than 250 artists, you’re going to want to get here early!

· The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “Air” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday, and you can purchase a DORA drink at the Neon to walk around downtown Dayton’ Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area before or after the show.

DINING AND DRINKS

· Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: Happy Hour is from 3-6 p.m. with $6 Mustache Rides & Same Same Margaritas along with $4 drafts!

· Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and 1/2 off of shareables.

· Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5-8 p.m. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

· Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

· Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree.

· Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps, $4 Fireball Shots & $4 Wheatly Vodka specials.

· Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St., 937-461-1101: Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour every day 3-7pm! $3 wells and half off select appetizers.

· Two Social, 123 E. Third St.: New menu launch, every first Friday! Try all 6 drinks on the new menu and get a free shirt! You have all month to collect all 6 drinks on the punch card.

· Zen Lounge, 121 N. Ludlow St.: Friday: Enjoy 25% off all premium tequilas and cognacs and R&B/Hip Hop Industry Night with CandyBarz and Move Media featuring DJs Ron Hunter and DollaBill.

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

· Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Spend $50 at Varsity House to receive 10% off from your Choice Juice Boxx purchase.

· Dragon Arena, 212 Wayne Avenue: Buy one hour of gaming get one free!

· Pedal Wagon Dayton: Hop around to some of Dayton’s best breweries on the Brewery Cruise! Seats are $32 for adults 21+ or rent a private ride for up to 15 people for $459! pedalwagon.com/dayton/brewery-cruise/

· Picture Perfect Paint Parties, 123 N. Ludlow St.: Come and enjoy our grape tastings of the month and a mini-paint party canvas. Register at www.pictureperfectpaintparties.com or call 937-265-0691 for more information.

· Sole Touchers, 37 S. St. Clair St.: Mention First Friday to receive 25% off all shoes in store!

· Secret Beauty Hats, Talbott Tower, 131 N. Ludlow St.: Good Friday good time at Talbott Tower! Enjoy live Gospel music, food, vendors, and 20 to 40% off select merchandise.

· Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 20% off your entire purchase!

For more information, visit DowntownDayton.org.