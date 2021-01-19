JUST IN: Springboro deli to shut its doors after more than 26 years

The Main Street Deli at 465 N. Main St. in Springboro announced Tuesday, Jan. 19 on its Facebook page that it would shut down at the end of January after serving customers for more than a quarter century.
“After almost 27 years, we have made the decision to close,” the deli’s owners said. “This last year hasn’t been easy, and there were many factors involved. The biggest is not being able to justify the commitment of signing a year or more lease when we don’t know what the future holds. Thank you to everyone who has supported us all these years!!”
The restaurant’s last day of business will be Saturday, Jan. 30, the post said. “Stop by and see us before we go!” the owners said.
The announcement prompted an outpouring of supportive but grieving comments from customers.
“Your families hospitality and food will surely be missed,” one customer wrote. Another added, “Great food and people, hate to hear this. Terrible loss for Springboro community!”
In May 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bank announced it had purchased the property housing the deli to build a new bank that would include space to keep the deli operational.
At that time, Steve Swank, who has owned the deli since 1995, said he was ready to retire from food service and pursue other interests, although family members had expressed an interest in keeping the business open within the newly renovated space with the bank.
Main Street Deli serves soups, salads, subs and sandwiches, along with breakfast and baked goods.