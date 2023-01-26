Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight

Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page.
“Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
Heroes Pizza House, located at 92 Edgebrooke Drive, opened three years ago in the space that previously housed Campioni’s.
“Thank you to each and every one of you that have supported us for three years. It was an honor to be a part of the community and to serve you,” the post said.
Several people commented on the post that Heroes Pizza House will be missed and thanked the owners for being a part of the community.
“Thank you for all that you’ve done in our community! You’ll definitely be missed,” Brandon Beasley wrote.
“This makes me all kinds of sad. Thank you for the memories,” Deborah Wright added.
Jenna Lynn said, “We hate that Heroes is closing!!!”
Dayton.com called the restaurant to speak with the owners, but they could not be immediately reached at that time. Heroes Pizza House closes at 10 p.m. tonight.
