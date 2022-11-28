Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill is closing

Long wrote she had always wanted to own a restaurant that not only provided top notch food and service but a comfortable environment for guests. Thanks to her customers, she was able to succeed.

“Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill has been more my home than the place I go home to at night so it was a very tough decision. But it is time to start my life’s next chapter,” Long wrote. “Please know leaving my friends and faces at Sweeney’s has brought continual tears during this decision process. How I wish I could have it all…”

The restaurant was founded in 1994 by Ron and Christy Sweeney, who sold it in 2012 and went on to launch Sea Jax Tavern in Kettering two years later. A restaurant has operated out of the space since 1959 when an Italian restaurant named Antonio’s opened there.

Sweeney’s Seafood Bar & Grill offers a variety of fresh, sustainable fish and seafood in addition to meats, chicken and pasta dishes, appetizers, soups, salads and house-made desserts.

For more information, visit www.sweeneysseafood.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page. Long encouraged customers to make reservations.