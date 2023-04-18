X

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops now available at Day Air Ballpark

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Dayton Dragons fans can now enjoy a new frozen treat at Day Air Ballpark this season.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops has partnered with the city’s hometown team to bring Cookies and Cream, Strawberry, Strawberry Lemonade and Orange Banana ice pops to the stadium.

The family owned and operated business, having four generations of Daytonians, is excited to serve fans near and far.

“We love the Dayton Dragons and our family has been regular attendees for some time,” said Sweet P’s General Manager Danielle Edwards. “Our kids are involved in the business and they have so much pride. It feels so special to continue to expand our brand and offering of ice pops in so many special places within our community.”

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

The ice pops will be sold from a branded Sweet P’s cart near the entrance of the stadium, next to customer service, Edwards said.

She explained their fruit-based ice pops will be the only frozen treats in the park made from fresh fruit with no additives. The Cookies and Cream ice pops are their No. 1 seller and has premium ingredients including Madagascar vanilla bean.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are made in small batches using real, fresh ingredients at the company’s downtown Dayton location.

ExploreNew rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton

In addition to Day Air Ballpark, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are available at Tony and Pete’s Groceries and ColdCuts, Cedar Ridge Trails, Dorothy Lane Market and the University of Dayton.

The Dayton Dragons will return to Day Air Ballpark Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 through Sunday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.

For more information visit www.sweetpsicepops.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.

ExploreFestival featuring Dayton music, food and businesses returns to RiverScape MetroPark

In Other News
1
New rooftop restaurant, bar to open in downtown Dayton
2
UD’s River Institute watershed exhibit finds permanent home at...
3
Attention ‘Love is Blind’ fans! Reunion show set to release at 3 p.m...
4
Festival featuring Dayton music, food and businesses returns to...
5
Kona Ice to offer free shaved ice on Tax Day

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2023 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top