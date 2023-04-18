Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops now available at Day Air Ballpark

The ice pops will be sold from a branded Sweet P’s cart near the entrance of the stadium, next to customer service, Edwards said.

She explained their fruit-based ice pops will be the only frozen treats in the park made from fresh fruit with no additives. The Cookies and Cream ice pops are their No. 1 seller and has premium ingredients including Madagascar vanilla bean.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are made in small batches using real, fresh ingredients at the company’s downtown Dayton location.

In addition to Day Air Ballpark, Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops are available at Tony and Pete’s Groceries and ColdCuts, Cedar Ridge Trails, Dorothy Lane Market and the University of Dayton.

The Dayton Dragons will return to Day Air Ballpark Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, April 29 through Sunday, April 30 at 1:05 p.m.

For more information visit www.sweetpsicepops.com or the company’s Facebook, Instagram or TikTok pages.