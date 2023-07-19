Taliaferro Sebastian to be featured as Black Palette’s first solo exhibit

Black Palette Art Gallery in the Wright Dunbar district is showcasing the work of nationally recognized Dayton fine artist Taliaferro Sebastian.

The gallery, which opened in April, is co-owned and curated by James Pate, artistic protégé of Willis “Bing” Davis. Pate previously described his vision as a space where he can exhibit his work, but also a place to spotlight local, regional and national artists spanning mediums and artistic genres.

The inaugural exhibit, which ran through July, involved only Pate’s work, making Sebastian’s “Dead Roses” collection the first featured artist embodying Pate’s vision for Black Palette Art Gallery.

“Taliaferro’s figurative paintings are colorfully bold, emotionally expressed and extremely entertaining for viewers,” Pate said in a news release. “We are excited to mount his first solo exhibition at Black Palette Art Gallery with an aim to generate increased exposure for this gifted artist and demonstrate exactly why his work is collectible and noteworthy.”

Sebastian’s “Dead Roses” collection involves pieces depicting hip hop and pop culture icons as well as local stars, according to the gallery. In addition to capturing transformative moments in Sebastian’s life, the exhibit “showcases the vibrant tapestry of contemporary society and the stories that shape it.”

Sebastian is also the mind behind interactive art studio Art Has No Rules, a studio within Front Street Art Studios and Galleries in downtown Dayton.

The opening reception for “Dead Roses” will be held Sunday, July 23 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will be a red carpet affair with a red dress code. Sebastian’s latest fresh-off-the-easel painting will be unveiled during the reception at 7:23 p.m. Refreshments and live entertainment will also be featured at the event.

The reception is free to attend, but Sebastian is selling special Rose Package tickets that include a print of his work, a raffle ticket and a bottle of Sebastian’s signature wine Melanate Rose, which was curated specifically for the reception. For tickets, visit https://www.arthasnorules.com/event-details/dead-roses.

Black Palette Art Gallery is located at 1139 W. Third St. in Dayton.