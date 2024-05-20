Taste of Belgium still to open at Austin Landing despite company’s other closures

At the same time as the closings, Taste of Belgium reopened its Fields Ertel bistro at 12071 Mason Montgomery Road in Cincinnati in a consolidation move. The restaurant, formally known as the Mason bistro, had originally opened in 2021 and is one of the company’s largest locations at over 5,000-square-feet.

Explore Taste of Belgium brings back Gourmet Pop Tarts

“We’ve learned so much this last year about the neighborhoods we serve, where our customers want us to be and how critical it is that we focus on our Belgian-inspired and locally infused culinary experience,” said Founder Jean-François Flechet.

With that being said, the Clifton Heights bistro located near the University of Cincinnati will reopen in the fall with a new “Student Edition” concept, the release said.

The Liberty Twp. Taste of Belgium, which opened in 2022, was the company’s closest location to the Dayton region before it opened a restaurant at The Greene in Beavercreek in 2023. According to the release, the Liberty Twp. location had “consistently not met expectations due primarily to the proliferation of other fast-casual restaurant options in the growing area.”

The Beavercreek restaurant continues to do well, the company said.

The new Austin Landing bistro will be about 20 percent larger than the bistro at The Greene with seating inside for 140 people and an 80-seat patio. The design will reflect Taste of Belgium’s brand revitalization with a bold, but inviting color palette and brand graphics throughout the bistro.

For more information, visit authenticwaffle.com.