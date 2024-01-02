Taste of Belgium to open second location in Dayton region

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

In June 2023, Taste of Belgium expanded to the Dayton region with its first location at The Greene in Beavercreek.

“I think a lot of times Dayton is skipped over. People go directly from Cincinnati to Columbus,” said founder and CEO Jean-François Flechet during the ribbon cutting for the Beavercreek restaurant. “Many years ago, I had a little cart during the holiday season at The Mall at Fairfield Commons in the main area and I remember there were so many people familiar with the product.”

Taste of Belgium has several other Ohio locations near Cincinnati including Liberty Township, Rookwood, The Banks, Over-The-Rhine, Kenwood and Mason.

The restaurant will be located at 10267 Penny Lane. For more information, visit www.authenticwaffle.com.

We have reached out to Taste of Belgium for additional details about this location. We will update this story when news arises.