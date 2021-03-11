TASTE TEST: 7UP wants to know what Miami Valley thinks of its new ‘Simple’ soft drink, starting next week

7UP’s latest product is called “Simple 7UP,” and the soft-drink maker says its new carbonated beverage is intended to provide the same refreshing taste that 7UP always has, but with a transparent ingredient list. The product is made with only six ingredients, which include carbonated water, real sugar and lemon and lime extracts.

Simple 7UP will be available on retail shelves at select Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Dollar General, Speedway and other stores in the Dayton area starting Monday. The product will be sold only for a limited time as a part of 7UP’s testing program.