Taylor Swift fans can save lives and win tickets to The Eras Tour by donating blood

Swifties can trade in their good blood for a chance to hear “Bad Blood” live at The Eras Tour this summer by donating through the Community Blood Center in Dayton.
Anyone who registers to give blood through “You’ve Got Good Blood” drive with CBC during the month of May will be automatically entered for a chance to win tickets. One winner will be selected to receive two tickets to the June 30 show at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Those who register will also get a free “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel.
Taylor Swift fans were met with several challenges to purchasing tour tickets when they went on sale last November. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan presale processes restricted the number of people who received presale codes for the early on-sale window.
Technical issues due to historic demand led to several hour-long online wait times in the Ticketmaster queue and the general sale was ultimately canceled before the public had a chance to purchase tickets. Resale of the tickets on third-party platforms has fans paying thousands of dollars to see the tour.
Memorial Day, summer vacations, and the end of the school year make it difficult to keep the donation blood supply stocked, according to the Community Blood Center.
Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com, by calling 937-461-3220 or through the Donor Time app.
When donating blood, donors must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Sixteen-year-olds can donate with parental consent. For more infomation on how to give blood, visit http://www.givingblood.org/.
About the Author