Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ arrives at Dayton-area cinemas

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

1 hour ago
Attention Swifties! “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film has officially arrived in area cinemas.

Here is the lineup for tonight’s screenings around the Dayton region:

Cinemark Dayton South 16: 6:00 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Cinemark The Greene 14: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:45 p.m., and 10:15 p.m.

Cinemark Huber Heights: 6:00 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:20 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:45 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10:25 p.m., 11:05 p.m.

Cinepolis Dayton: 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

Regal Fairfield Commons: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 9:00 p.m., and 10:00 p.m.

Screenings will begin tomorrow at Dixie Twin Drive-In (7:30 p.m.), Melody 49 Drive-In (7:30 p.m.) and The Neon (6:00 p.m., only three tickets remain as of now).

The concert was filmed during three shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The run time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children. For more information, including tickets, visit Cinemark, Cinepolis, Regal, Dixie Twin Drive-In, Melody 49 Drive-In or The Neon.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

