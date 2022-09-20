dayton logo
TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

Marion's Piazza has multiple locations across the Dayton area serving up square-cut pizza. STAFF PHOTO BY LISA POWELL

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
2 hours ago

What is Dayton’s signature food?

That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else.

For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.

Dayton.com wants to know what you think is Dayton’s signature food! Fill out the survey below or email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

