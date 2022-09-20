TELL US: What do you think is Dayton’s signature food?

What is Dayton’s signature food?
That’s a question asked by many newcomers to the area. They want to try a signature food that’s uniquely Dayton, something that’s just not the same anywhere else.
For example: Cincinnati has Skyline Chili. Philadelphia has Philly Cheesesteak. Chicago has deep-dish pizza. You know you’re going to seek out the best of these dishes when you’re in those cities.
Dayton.com wants to know what you think is Dayton’s signature food! Fill out the survey below or email natalie.jones@coxinc.com.
