The Brightside’s Holiday Bazaar features all-level yoga class this weekend

But the mental and emotional benefits of the centuries-old practice are also numerous and timely with the hectic holiday season underway.

“Yoga can help you get calm and reduce stress and anxiety,” Snyder said.

Snyder – who has worn many hats as a restaurant owner, non-profit organization director and yoga instructor – knows firsthand how beneficial yoga can be.

“I would be in an asylum if it wasn’t for yoga,” she said.

Snyder’s class at The Brightside is designed for beginners and experienced yogis alike.

“I will be offering modifications and am always there to help whoever needs it,” she said. “This class is for everyone.”

While the mindful movement and meditation will last only an hour, Snyder is hopeful participants will be able to use the techniques long after they leave the class.

The holiday festivities continue all day at The Brightside Holiday Bazaar with unique gifts, tasty bites and other holiday-themed classes like calligraphy and cookie decorating.

“It’s a great opportunity to shop small,” Snyder said.

HOW TO GO

What: The Brightside Holiday Bazaar and Yoga Class

When: Sunday, Nov. 13; yoga begins at 11 a.m.; holiday bazaar is held from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 East Third St., Dayton

Cost: $10

FYI: Bring a yoga mat and any yoga props you use

More info: Visit www.thebrightsidedayton.com/holiday-bazaar