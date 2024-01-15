The Brunch Pub to open in Centerville

“(I’m) really excited because they worked hard for years to get us in this situation,” Bas said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This week, the restaurant will go through a final inspection and then open the doors to the public. Customers can expect farm-to-table comfort food with menus changing twice a year, Bas said.

He’s really excited about their fresh seafood program offering fresh seafood Monday through Friday. For example, if they get in seabass or rainbow trout, they will serve it with something like a lemon butter wine sauce with capers, cherry tomatoes and arugula.

Other examples of dishes on the menu include a 12 oz. New York strip steak with garlic and goat cheese and fries with chimichurri, scallops with roasted mushroom risotto and grilled asparagus or a roasted beet salad featuring candied beets, Bas said.

The Brunch Pub will have an elevated brunch menu featuring avocado toast with goat cheese and bacon. Bas said they will make their own jams, fresh bread and daily baked goods. They will also have a beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

He described the menu as a representation of the food he likes to eat. Bas is not only a Centerville native, but a foodie that has been inspired through his travels to South America and Europe.

The restaurant features a modern, rustic, farmhouse vibe with dim, warm lighting. It’s divided into three areas featuring the main dining room, bar and party room/lounge. The lounge has a fireplace with a couch. Bas said this will be the perfect spot for someone that wants cheesecake and a scotch at the end of the evening.

“I don’t really want it to be a restaurant where you come in and just eat and leave,” Bas said. “I kind of want to make people feel like they’re coming over to my house and we’re just having dinner.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Bas grew up in an immigrant family watching his parents work long hours as chefs. He said he took care of his sister and learned how to make food from cooking shows and YouTube. When he was only 12 years old he begged his local pizza shop to hire him to fold boxes and eventually ended up making the pizza.

His passion for food stems from eating dinner together as a family at home. He recalled always sitting down with his family when his parents were off work and getting to talk to them about school and life.

“Food has a story,” bas said. “It brings people together”

Explore 3 things to know about Treasure Island Supper Club in Moraine before it reopens

In the future, Bas hopes to expand their patio and maybe even do a speakeasy in the basement.

“I’m living the dream,” Bas said.

The restaurant will be open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The brunch menu will be served until 3 p.m. followed by the pub menu.

More information and details will soon be available on their website, that’s currently under construction, at brunchpubs.com.