The Catering House by Christopher’s extends soft opening

The owners also plan to host private parties and events in the new space.

Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

As the owners looked for a new location, they focused on continuing to grow their catering business and new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located at 3425 Valley Street in Riverside.

“This past week was amazing, welcoming so many of you into our new home at The Catering House by Christopher’s,” the restaurant said. “It almost felt like a little family reunion!”

For more information about The Catering House by Christopher’s, visit www.christophers.biz or the restaurant’s Facebook page.