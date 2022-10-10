The Catering House by Christopher’s extends soft opening

The Catering House by Christopher’s is extending its soft opening this week by accepting walk-ins only.
“No need to reserve a spot, just swing by 4211 Linden Avenue any time during our operating hours and see the new place and have some great food,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in an email.
The Catering House by Christopher’s, owned by Dave and Erika Krites, opened its doors at its new location in the former Pizza Hut building near the corner of Linden Avenue and Woodman Drive early last week. The owners limited service to the first 20 to 25 reservations they received.
“We learned a lot practicing service in our new space, including that reservations were difficult to manage and resulted in several no-shows,” the restaurant said. “So, this week, we’re extending our soft opening but accepting walk-ins only.”
The Catering House by Christopher’s will be open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for Home Cooked Classics, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday for Prime Rib & Chef’s Feature Night and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for Breakfast.
The owners also plan to host private parties and events in the new space.
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering, previously located at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering, closed its doors on June 15 after being “unable to reach mutually agreeable terms” to renew their lease, according to a letter the owners previously posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
As the owners looked for a new location, they focused on continuing to grow their catering business and new event center, The Gem by Christopher’s, located at 3425 Valley Street in Riverside.
“This past week was amazing, welcoming so many of you into our new home at The Catering House by Christopher’s,” the restaurant said. “It almost felt like a little family reunion!”
For more information about The Catering House by Christopher’s, visit www.christophers.biz or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
