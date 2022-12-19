There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail

Below is a list of participating breweries:

Alematic Artisan Ales

Bock Family Brewing

Branch & Bone Artisan Ales

Carillon Brewing Co.

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

Dayton Beer Co.

Devil Wind

Eudora Brewing Co.

Fifth St. Brewpub

Figleaf Brewing Co.

Hairless Hare Brewery

Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.

Lock 27 Brewing

Loose Ends Brewing

Lucky Star Brewery

Moeller

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

New Ales Brewing

Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities

Pinups & Pints *No Stamp Required*

Southern Ohio Brewing

Star City Brewing Co.

Toxic. Brew Co.

Trail Town Brewing

Wandering Griffin Brewery

Warped Wing Brewing Co.

Yellow Springs Brewery

“Every brewery in town certainly has something different to offer,” Moore added. “We’re all making great beer, but it’s different everywhere you go. It gives you the opportunity to get out and try new things.”

As Moore and Mike Muncy, head brewer at Hairless Hare Brewery, prepare for next year’s Dayton Ale Trail, they said all participating breweries will have 2023 passports by Jan. 1. The 2023 Dayton Ale Trail will add Bushrod Brew Works in Eaton and Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton to the passport. The Lebanon Brewing Co. is coming to the trail in 2024. All participating breweries are independently-owned and within 20 miles of Dayton’s center, Moore said.

He added participants can also sign up via an app to participate in Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s passport. For more information about the Dayton Ale Trail, visit its Facebook page (@daytonaletrail).