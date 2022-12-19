There’s still time to finish the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail

If you’re working on completing the 2022 Dayton Ale Trail, you still have a little time left.
Jason Moore, an organizer of the Dayton Ale Trail and co-owner of Crooked Handle Brewing Co., told Dayton.com participants have until the end of January to pick up prizes or until they run out.
He said they have had to re-order prizes two times this year because of the increase in participants. The latest order is expected to arrive on Tuesday, Dec. 20. So far, 1,700 people have completed the Dayton Ale Tail.
“I think the response has been great,” Moore said. “Everybody that comes in is super excited about it. The beauty of it for us is that it gets people out of their comfort zone. You have to travel for this trail from Middletown all the way to Yellow Springs and Springfield.”
Participants had the full calendar year to visit 26 participating breweries and get a stamp with a purchase at each brewery. Once the passport is filled, participants go to Yellow Cab Tavern, located at 700 E 4th St. in Dayton, to redeem their prize. The 2022 prize is a 16 oz stainless steel pint glass inscribed with the Dayton Ale Trail logo and year.
Below is a list of participating breweries:
- Alematic Artisan Ales
- Bock Family Brewing
- Branch & Bone Artisan Ales
- Carillon Brewing Co.
- Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
- Dayton Beer Co.
- Devil Wind
- Eudora Brewing Co.
- Fifth St. Brewpub
- Figleaf Brewing Co.
- Hairless Hare Brewery
- Heavier Than Air Brewing Co.
- Lock 27 Brewing
- Loose Ends Brewing
- Lucky Star Brewery
- Moeller
- Mother Stewart’s Brewing
- New Ales Brewing
- Nowhere In Particular Cabinet of Curiosities
- Pinups & Pints *No Stamp Required*
- Southern Ohio Brewing
- Star City Brewing Co.
- Toxic. Brew Co.
- Trail Town Brewing
- Wandering Griffin Brewery
- Warped Wing Brewing Co.
- Yellow Springs Brewery
“Every brewery in town certainly has something different to offer,” Moore added. “We’re all making great beer, but it’s different everywhere you go. It gives you the opportunity to get out and try new things.”
As Moore and Mike Muncy, head brewer at Hairless Hare Brewery, prepare for next year’s Dayton Ale Trail, they said all participating breweries will have 2023 passports by Jan. 1. The 2023 Dayton Ale Trail will add Bushrod Brew Works in Eaton and Little Fish Brewing Company in Dayton to the passport. The Lebanon Brewing Co. is coming to the trail in 2024. All participating breweries are independently-owned and within 20 miles of Dayton’s center, Moore said.
He added participants can also sign up via an app to participate in Ohio Craft Brewers Association’s passport. For more information about the Dayton Ale Trail, visit its Facebook page (@daytonaletrail).
