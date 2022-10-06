Tickets on sale for Oregon District’s Hauntfest

Rowe said his favorite part of the event is seeing the different costumes. He recalled coming to the Oregon District when he was young just to see them.

“When I was a younger person and it was a bit more unstructured, you would see sort of a parade of costumes start walking up and down the street when it was still light out,” Rowe said.

Organizers want to remind guests Hauntfest has a strict weapons-free policy. No weapons real or fake will be permitted.

Tickets for Hauntfest are $10 presale and $15 the day of the event. Presale tickets are available online. Rowe said some businesses in the Oregon District will soon have presale tickets as well.

Rowe said proceeds will not only benefit the Oregon District Business Association but other nonprofit organizations in the area.

“The Oregon District is Dayton’s vibrant, nightlife area,” Rowe said. “This is usually the prime example people think of when they think of Dayton nightlife.”

Attendees must be 18 or older to attend Hauntfest and 21 or older to drink.

For more information about Hauntfest, visit www.theoregondistrict.org/hauntfest or the Oregon District’s Facebook page.