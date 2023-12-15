TJ Chumps’ Battle of the Burgers returns for 5th year

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Last year, Michael Karson won with his “Artie Burger” featuring TJ Chumps’ hand-spanked choice USDA Angus patty grilled to order, topped with crispy pulled bacon, seared diced shrimp and double mozzarella cheese. It was served on a toasted brioche bun with chipotle ranch.

The burger was named after Karson’s father who went to culinary school and loves to cook, but is now struggling with dementia.

TJ Chumps said no topping is off limits as long as it’s edible.

“Fried cheese curds? Sure, why not. Ghost peppers? Bring the pain. Marinara and noodles? Buon appetito,” the release said. “Break out the kitchen apron, get the creative burger juices flowing, and flex your culinary muscles to become 2023′s burger champ!”

Those interested in participating in the competition have until Dec. 31 to submit their dream burger. Live voting for the top four burgers will kick off Jan. 5 and run through Jan. 14. The winner will be revealed on Jan. 19 and added to the menu in February.

For more information, visit www.TJChumps.com/battle.