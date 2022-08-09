dayton logo
TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
45 minutes ago

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.

TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers and beer over the past two decades.

“It’s really hard to believe we have been in business for 20 years now,” Dunn said in a release. “As I look back, I do remember many times when I wasn’t sure we were going to survive, but then, after many mistakes and numerous changes, we finally found a winning formula. The fundamentals of that formula revolve around good atmosphere, good food and great service.”

“As I look back to when and how Jim and I had an idea about a restaurant, and what we thought it would look like, I don’t believe either of us in our dreams would have seen this 20 years ago,” Brill added. “The journey over the years was full of bumps and triumphs. But we put together an award-winning team that has endured and grown over time, and I’m happy to be celebrating our 20 year anniversary with the management team and all of the employees!”

After opening its doors in Miamisburg, TJ Chumps expanded to Englewood, Fairborn and Huber Heights over the next 12 years.

TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant founded by Jim Dunn (left) and Terry Brill in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant founded by Jim Dunn (left) and Terry Brill in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

TJ Chumps, a family-friendly sports restaurant founded by Jim Dunn (left) and Terry Brill in 2002, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

The owners and management say they have put a lot of work and effort into having some of the biggest and best patios around. The restaurant also offers large rooms for office parties, banquets and gatherings.

Corporate Managing Partner Blake Wright said, “Our goal is to have fun, be great at dominating the guest experience, while working hard to get better at what we do every day. What drives us is our culture of the team being the most important thing and each person working to accomplish our goals together. After 20 years I believe this is the greatest asset we have, the people that make up our team.”

The owners added they would like to thank their past and present employees for helping them reach this milestone.

TJ Chumps hosts weekly trivia nights at their various locations as well as local brewing events, food events and more. Customers can expect monthly specials on top of their regular menu.

TJ Chumps is located at 12 E. Linden Avenue in Miamisburg, 559 S. Main Street in Englewood, 1100 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn and 7050 Executive Boulevard in Huber Heights.

For more information about TJ Chumps, visit www.tjchumps.com.

